Ujjain: Jain community celebrates Paryushan Parv

On the fifth day of Paryushan Mahaparv community celebrated lord Mahavir’s janma-vanchan at community temples across the city. Yatish Bohra informed that janma vanchan will be organised at keshariyanath Manibhadra Yakshraj Tirth, Bherugarh in the morning. Afterwards janma vanchan will be performed at Shitalnath Jain temple, Urdupura along with Adeshwar temple and Jain oswal community hall, Nayapura. Community is preserving this tradition for the past 42 years.

In a similar event, Samarpan Bhav Puja was organised at Shreyanshnath Rajendra Suri Jain Gyan temple, Nayapura. Rajendra Jain Navyuvak Mandal and Tarun Parishad jointly organised the programme. Rajendra Pagariya and Rajendra Patwa informed that religious rituals were performed by the community members during puryushan parv celebrations. Janma vanchan was also performed on the occasion. In the Astprakari Puja around 300 members participated. Rajmal Chattar, Kapil Saclecha, Rakesh Chattar, Rahul Saclecha, Madhu Sanghavi, Babita Giriya, Atul Chattar and Praveen Gadiya organised the festival event.

Jain social group Arihant Muskan Group has been organising nine day long Navkar Aradhana. On the sixth day 400 members performed mantra jaap. Convenor Anju Surana informed that Avantiji Jaap, paras Ekatisa and Bhakatmbar Path were organised on the occasion. Mentor Manoj Surana, Dharmendra Jain, Mahesh Gughariya, Lalit Kothari, Nitesh Nahta, Sanjay Giriya, Aishwarya Surana and other members participated in the celebrations.