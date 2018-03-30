Ujjain: Jain community celebrates Mahavir Jayanti with fervour

Ujjain: The birth anniversary of the 24th Jain Teerthankar Mahavir Swami was celebrated by members of Jain community with full enthusiasm, in Ujjain on Thursday. A grand procession was held from Namakmandi at 8.30 am on Thursday. The procession was led by cycle rickshaws carrying pictures of all 24 Teerthankars, followed by four chariots, three bands, 2 elephants and silver palanquins of ‘swamis’ of both the Shwetambar and Digambar sects. Hundreds of community members were present in the procession which passed through Satigate, Kanthal, Daulatganj, Indore gate, Sakhipura, Ghee Mandi, Topkhana, Gudri, Patni Bazar, Chhatri Chowk, Bada Sarafa to return to Namakmandi finally.

Gacchadhipati Acharya Daulatsagar Suri, Acharya Nandivardhansagar Suri, Acharya Harshsagar, Muni Adarshratan Sagar, Akshat Ratansagar and Sadhvi Damitashri were present in the procession. The youths pulled the silver chariot of the Lord Mahavir while the women of mahila mandal danced and chanted holy hymns during the procession. They also held decorated placards and fans. Nearly 12 groups of mahila mandal were present in the processions. A band of students of Acharya Vidyasagar Suri School played melodious music throughout the procession.

The procession was welcomed with floral showers by several social groups and institutions en route. Energy minister Paras Jain, Member of Parliament (MP) Chintamani Malviya, mayor Meena Jonwal, MLA Dr Mohan Yadav, Ujjain Municipal Corporation speaker Sonu Gehlot, Ujjain Development Authority Chairman Jagdish Agrawal, former MP Premchand Guddu, District Congress Committee President Anantnarayan Meena, opposition leader Rajendra Vashishth, Jaisingh Darbar, Anil Jain Kaluheda, corporator Rajesh Sethi, Rajendra Bharti and Yogesh Sharma welcomed the procession.

The ‘Sadharmik Vatsalya’ of the Shwetambar sect was held at Samajik Nyay Parisar in the afternoon, while that of the Digambar sect was held at Digambar Jain Temple Jaisinghpura. Both programmes were organised by Mahavir Jayanti Mahotsav committees of both sects. Mahendra Siroliya, Sanjay Jain, Gautamchand Dhing, Abhay Sethia, Ramchandra Shrimal, Dr Sanjeev Jain, Sushil Jain, Sachin Kasliwal, Sanjay Baraiya, Vikas Sethi, Vinod Barbota, Naresh Bhandari, Manoharlal Jain, Kantilal Sanghvi, Narendra Sogani, Naresh Bafna and hundreds of other community members were present on this occasion.

Blood donation and health checkup camp

A blood donation and health checkup camp was organsied by Jeevandeep Social Welfare Society at Samajik Nyay Parisar. While 20 people donated blood, several others got their health check up done. The donated blood was given to Pushpa Mission Hospital blood bank.

Kavi Sammelan on Mahavir Jayanti eve

An Akhil Bhartiya Kavi Sammelan was organised at Tower Square on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti. The programme began with an unveiling of the photo of Mahavir by collector Sanket Bhondve, SP Sachin Atulkar, Ashok Jain, Pawan Bohra and Sanjay Badjatya. A play on Lord Mahavir’s mother Trishala was also presented by Pragya Pushp Manch. A Maha Arti of Lord Mahavir was done with 2018 lamps. In the Kavi Sammelan, poets Jagannath Vishwa of Nagda, Mukesh Molwa of Indore, Rakesh Verma of Bhopal and Kailash Jain of Ujjain regaled the audience. Pramod Ramavtar conducted the programme.

Mahaarti with 108 lamps at Tapobhoomi

At Mahavir Tapobhoomi, a foot march was held with Lord Mahavir in a silver palanquin. The march went up to Raghav Piplai square and returned thereafter, following which a ‘mahamastakabhishek’ was done and Lord Mahavir was swung in a palanquin. A maha arti with 108 lamps was also done by the saints and eminent members of the community.

Sevadham Ashram residents pray for world peace on Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti was also celebrated at Ankit Gram Sevadham Ashram. Ashram founder Sudhir Goyal, Kanta Goyal and residents of the ashram offered flowers to the idol of Lord Mahavir . They also prayed for world peace and harmony. Non violence and service for mankind as preached by Lord Mahavir were also recited. The rituals were conducted by ashram resident and former saint Samyakaratna. Food was arranged for the ashram residents by Prof Sanjay Jain and Dr Jyoti Jain of Indore.