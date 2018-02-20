Ujjain: Jai Ujjain team to tackle major problems faced by residents head on

Ujjain: In the fourth stage of the Jai Ujjain programme, the team discussed the quality of education, school fees, school uniform, curriculum and education system with residents of Rishi Nagar under the leadership of Pradesh Congress Committee secretary, Chetan Yadav.

During the discussion, residents apprised the Jai Ujjain team about the problems they faced. Considering the seriousness of these problems, programme coordinator Chetan Yadav decided that the team wouldvisit more areas of the city to have a detailed discussion with the residents. These problems would then be put up in front of State administration and Government.

Yadav informed that the team would visit the remaining areas of Rishi Nagar again today and go to Neelganga region on Tuesday, Shastri Nagar on Thursday, on Friday it will visit to Gopalpura, Kishanpura and nearby areas. Overall, the team will try to learn more about the problems of people through discussions with about 10000 residents, he said.