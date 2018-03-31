Ujjain: Irked over water scarcity, residents block traffic

Ujjain: Residents of Sandipani Nagar and Dhancha Bhawan staged protests and blocked traffic on Friday against water scarcity, lack of cleanliness arrangements and blocked drains in the area. Nearly 100 men and women came on to Agar road, with water cans and blocked traffic.

They alleged that they had not been receiving PHED water for more than 15 days and even before that, they had received muddy and stinking water. Hand pumps in the area were also not working. The women also said that all major drains in the area were clogged, and were becoming a breeding place for mosquitoes. Few days ago, two women had fallen into an open drain, they said.

Staging protests, residents burnt effigies of the regional corporator and health committee in-charge, Manglilal Kadel. Residents blamed that Kadel never took interest in the problems of people, and could not get the drains clean even though he was the health committee in-charge.

Meanwhile, as this protest was going on, a boy fell into the open drain nearby. Residents took him out, but became even more aggravated. Chimanganj police station authorities and PHED Deputy engineer Dileep Naudhane took stock of the situation, and assured the residents that the broken pipeline of their area would be repaired within three days and till then water would be supplied to the area through tankers. Women calmed down after getting the assurance and cleared the jam.