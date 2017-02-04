Ujjain: Irked at poor facilities in hostel, students gherao tribal development office

Ujjain: The troubled students protested at tribal development department here on Friday. They reached at the office under the leadership of Congress Scheduled Caste Cell head Surendra Marmat, ex-district head Bhanwar Malviya and Rashtriya Dalit Mahasangh head Sandeep Todwal.

The students are facing the problem of dirty potable water and poor meals in the hostel. The students protested non availability of their routine meals at the mess of the hostel and loose electricity connectios. During the gherao, Marmat said neither proper food nor any compensation was being provided to the students. However, the officials had assured for immediate action in this regard.

On this occasion Deepak Malviya, Vishal Chouhan, Vinod Meghwat, Abhishek Solanki, Vinod Gehlot, Balvant Bodana, Sachin, Kamalesh Chouhan, Bherulal Dabi, Balram Parihar, Jitendra Ambidiya among others were present during the gherao with their supporters.