Ujjain: International Conference on Women’s Discussion concludes

Ujjain: An international conference on ‘Women Discussion – Traditions and new dimensions’ was held at Triveni Museum (Interpretation Center) jointly organised by Triveni Art Museum and Aksharvarta Shodhpatrika. At the inaugural ceremony of conference, dance maestro from Pennsylvania, USA, Dr Amba Sara Kodwell and Dr Sharad Alok Shukla from Oslo, Norway spoke on the topic. Padmashree recipient Prahlad Tipania was special invitee. Vikram University proctor Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma explained the subject in detail.

Dr Kodwell highlighted various aspects ‘shakti pooja’ and the unique manner through which Indian women had expressed themselves throughout the world. Museum in-charge Avdesh Shrivastava explained the concept of the museum. The welcome speech was given by Aksharvarta editor, Dr Mohan Bairagi. Jyotsna Singh conducted the programme. The guests were welcomed by Dr BL Malviya, Sandeep Pandey, Dayaram Nagaresh, Nand Kishore Sharma, Manoj Bansal and Rupali Sarai.

Chief guest of the concluding ceremony was Central Hindi Institute Agra director, Dr Nand Kishore Pandey. Prof B Kamakoti of Chennai presided over the programme. In the four sessions of conference many subject specialists like Urmila Shukla of Raipur, Dr Rajesh Shrivastava of Bhopal, Dr Shiv Chaurasia, Dr Jagdish Chandra Sharma, Dr Shashiranjan Akela of Indore, educationist Dr Smita Bhawalkar and Dr Ramkumar Ahirwar expressed their views.

About 300 participants from all over the country including senior educationists, intellectuals and researchers presented papers on various aspects related to women’s discussion. A book on the outcome of the seminar will be published next month.