Ujjain: Initiative taken to reduce beggars in city

Ujjain: Attempts are being made to eradicate begging from the city. The initiative was taken by Swarnim Bharat Manch, which will apprise ADM Narendra Suryavanshi of its plan in coordination with state departments on Tuesday.

A functionary of Swarnim Bharat Manch Dinesh Shrivastava said the plan had been made in view of the increasing number of beggars in the city. He stated that it was absolutely wrong to choose begging as an option to pursue illegal activities and consume intoxicating substances. Women and children were sometimes forced to beg and it would therefore be wise to provide them with food and other necessary things instead of cash, he said.

The Manch will seek the assistance of some State Government departments such as the Women and Children development Department, Children welfare committee of Ujjain, Municipal Corporation and other similar departments. According to Shrivastava, the Swarnim Bharat Manch will indentify beggars with the help of the district administration and make arrangements to enrol them, so that they can take advantage of the government’s welfare scheme. This initiative will also be helpful to eradicate mafias and gangs who have adopted beggary as a profession.