Ujjain: Industrialists oppose closing of railway crossing permanently

Ujjain: The industrialists of the industrial area located at Maksi Road unanimously opposed the permanent closing of the railway crossing located between Udayan Marg and Industrial Area on Wednesday night.

After intervening of collector Sanket Bhondve and SDM Kshitij Sharma the work was stopped by engineer JK Tripathi, who was deployed with his team there to accomplish the task as per the order of DRM Manoj Sharma.

Ateek Agrawal, Sanjay Panwar, Nilesh Chandan, Shiv Agrawal, Umesh Singh Sengar, Murtaja Ali and many industrialists were there to protest in this regard. The industrialists also told that the railway crossing should not be closed permanently and if the order to close the crossing was not revoked, they would start an agitation to protest the move.