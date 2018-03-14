Ujjain: India’s power lies in its youth says janbhagidari samiti president

Ujjain: A special seven day camp was organised by two units of Madhav College National Service Scheme (NSS) in Lalpur village. The chief guest of the inauguration ceremony was janbhagidari samiti president Vijay Agrawal. Stating that India’s power lies in the youth of the country, he said “the youth should serve and learn to sacrifice so that the nation reaches its ultimate glory.’

Presiding over the programme, college principal Dr BS Makkad said special camps of NSS teach students the art of living a disciplined life. These camps also help to see the lifestyle of villagers closely, he added. Dr Neeraj Sarwan gave an outline of the programme and welcome speech.

The guests were welcomed by Dr Ayesha Siddique, Dr GL Khangode, Dr RC Sharma, Prof Sangeeta Vatsa, student union president Anil Malviya, Akshay Raikwar, Kunal Shrivastava and Maya Marothiya. Dr Keshavmani Sharma and Dr Harisingh Kushwah also addressed the programme. Dr Zafar Mehmood conducted the programme and Dr Mamta Panwar proposed the vote of thanks.