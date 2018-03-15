Ujjain: Inaniben smriti felicitation ceremony to be held on Sunday

Ujjain: A programme felicitating the late Kalawati Inani will be organised at Kalawati Inani Community Hall Budhwariya Mirchinala at 2pm on Sunday. The convener of the programme Sudha Baheti informed that the programme will be presided by social worker Bhagwandas Airan and the chief guest of the programme will be former minister and senior BJP leader Babulal Jain.

Former alderman Rajaali Siddiqui and senior corporator Manaben Saifee will be special guests of the programme. Energy minister Paras Jain, writer and poet Satyanarayan Sattan and BJP Mahila Morcha former vice president Shakuntala Arya will be felicitated.

Baheti further informed that a poet symposium will also be organised during the felicitation ceremony in which Devkrishna Vyas from Dewas, Mohan Soni from Ujjain, Kailash Taral from Kaytha, Narendra Nakhetri and Sunil Guide will recite poems. The programme will be conducted by Satish Sagar. The convener of the programme and former municipal corporation Narsinggarh head Gopal Maheswari appealed to make the programme successful.