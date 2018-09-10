Ujjain: Illicit liquor seized, says MP excise department
MP excise department started a drive against liquor peddlers, raided many areas including Kalbhairav temple area and Mahakal area and seized illicit liquor. Hotel owner and 7 women tourists were also booked for sale and consumption of illegal alcohol.
Liquor worth more than Rs 61000 was seized and accused Vinod Malviya and his 3 accomplices were booked in Kalbhairav area. The department also seized 11 liters of raw wine along with 220 kg Mahua. In the recent raids the officials seized 4 crates of beers and 2 crates of wine from Makodiaam area while also seized country liquor from Munim ka Dhaba located at Agar road and arrested Dilip Banjara , Ravi Bhuria and others.
Tagged with: excise department Kalbhairav temple liquor seized madhya pradesh MP Ujjain