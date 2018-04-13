Ujjain: Illegal colonies to be regularised

Ujjain: The official in charge of the colony cell has informed that as per the orders of the State Government, such private illegal colonies which came into existence till December 31, 2016 and were not located on main roads, gardens, cultural areas, Simhastha Fair property, river, pond or green belt, will be legalised after authorities conducted physical verification.

Municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Kumar J handed over a zone-wise list to officials for physical verification. Colonisers and residents of Mayapuri, Yadav Colony, Virat Nagar, Chintaman Nagar, Bapu Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Annapurna Nagar, Maa Durga Colony, Chandra Nagar, Gumaste Dwara, Pakki colony of Begam Makbara, Priti Nagar, Rudrasagar Ganesh Colony, Colony near Mahakal Sindhi Colony, Anand Nagar, Prabhu Nagar, Rami Nagar, Shri Nagar, Dhanni Bai Colony, Hariya Khedi, Shakkarvaasa, Goyala Khurd, Maitri Nikunj, Amrit Nagar, land belonging to Ramesh Pappu and Mayur Nagar may be benefitted with the decision of the government.