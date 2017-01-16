Ujjain: Ignorance is bliss; admin fails to stop sale of Chinese manjha

Ujjain: District administration’s ban on Chinese manjha failed to deter kite flyers on festival day. As a result, several incidents were reported on Makar Sankranti where Chinese manjha proved to be a major culprit. In one such serious incident, a 70-year-old man suffered serious injuries in face and neck due to the use of this banned item.

Wholesalers start stocking manjha and kites three months before the festival. However, instead of checking the stocks of wholesalers to weed out Chinese manjha, the police and the district administration preferred to turn a blind eye to the menace.

Sources claimed that to avoid administration and police raid, wholesalers avoid storing the stock in their registered premises. Instead they opt for other places where offenders can get away with a meagre fine.

City residents too are in self-contradictory mode on Chinese manjha. While everyone is united in seeking a ban on such items, there are a few who continue to deal in such products.

Had the administration, citizens and police taken the ban seriously, the 70-year-old man would not have received such injuries in his face and neck.

Daya Shankar Sharma (70) of Hanuman Naka needed 70 stitches. He was on his way to Mahakal Mandir on his Activa, when the accident occurred. While passing through Harifatak Over-bridge, he got entangled in Chinese manjha. Before he could react, he fell on the ground drenched in blood. A passersby took him to a hospital where he got 70 stitches during two-hour-long operation. The incident could have proved fatal had he been driving his scooter at a higher speed. The incident should serve as an eye-opener for the administration and people of Ujjain.

Several other incidents were reported across the city where people fell victim to the manjha and suffered injuries. An old woman from Teliwada was also taken to hospital after sustaining minor injuries.