Ujjain: Hurdles in cornea transplant processes discussed at eye donation meet

Ujjain: A meeting on eye-donation was held on Monday at Brihaspati Bhavan, Kothi Palace on Tuesday evening. The meeting was presided over by the president of Madhya Pradesh Pharmacy counselling, Om Jain. Prakash Chittoda provided guidance for the meeting and deputy collector Shaili Kanas was coordinator.

Many social organisations like Saksham group, Muskan Group, Yuvam, Geeta Bhavan Nyas Samiti and ophthalmologists, Dr Katyayan Mishra, Priti Jain and many distinguished personalities of city participated in the meeting.

During the meeting doctors and representatives of social organisations shared their views on eye donation. Doctors complained that eye donors could be easily found but the facilities for eye transplant were not easily available in the hospitals in Ujjain division. The civil hospital of the city has already expressed its helplessness in the matter doctors added. In-charge of eye donation of Lions club, Badrilal, also complained that eye bank at the civil hospital was not functioning properly. Om Jain said the organisations involved in eye-donation campaign must be provided trained staff.

Participating organisations agreed unanimously to the suggestion of Om Jain. A representative of ‘Saksham’ Satish Dave also assured that the organisation would provide all help in the cornea transplant processes.

All representatives expressed satisfaction over the meeting and appealed to make the eye donation campaign a success. Harikishan Melvani expressed the vote of thanks.