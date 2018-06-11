Ujjain: Hotel owner open fires, five injured in skirmish

Ujjain: As many as 5 people were injured in a firing incident at Dewasgate, whena petty argument turned violent on Saturday night between two groups. Members of both the groups used firearms and sharp edged weapons.

According to Dewasgate police staff,Mayur Yadav, who was on his way home on his scooter was hit by a car driven by Rajat Yadav leading to an argument. Sanjay Yadav, the father of Rajat Yadav, got involved in the argument andcalledMayur’s brother Amit Yadav to his hotel at Dewasgate,where the matter became violent and people from both sides resorted to use of fatal weapons.

According to Mayur Yadav, the hotel owner Sanjay Yadav, opened fire during the skirmish on Anand Yadav,who received a bullet on his torso and waswounded severely. According to the police,Mayur Yadav, Amit and Siddharth Yadav and some other persons also were injured in the scuffle. Sanjay Yadav was also injured and rushed to the hospital.

According to TI Shiva Ninama, both the groups lodged complaintsagainst each other and the police registered two FIRs. On the statement of Sanjay Yadav, the police registered a case against Anand Yadav, Mayur Yadav, Siddharth Yadav, Ammu Yadav and Rajesh Yadav under Section 323,294,506 and 34of IPC, while on the basis of the statement Mayur Yadav, the police registered the case under Section 307,147,148,149,294,323 and 324 against Sanjay Yadav, Rajat Yadav, Jay Yadav, Shetty alias Shailendra and their aides. The police also arrested one of the accused Jai Yadav. Dewasgate police authorities told to Free Press thatAnand Yadav’s condition was stable while the other injured persons of both groups are under treatment.