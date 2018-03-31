Ujjain: Host of religious programmes to be held on Hanuman Jayanti

Ujjain: Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated in the city with full devotion. Astrologers stated that this year Hanuman Jayanti falls on ‘chaitri purnima’ and which according to them will be a rare combination of the union of Saturn and Mars. Noted astrologer Anandshankar Vyas considered it bad for the nation. Several religious programmes will be held in Hanuman temples of the city on Saturday.

Akhand Jyoti Hanuman Temple at Freeganj will take out a procession from 7pm with pageants across the city. According to priest Pt Ghansyam Sharma Ramayan, a recitation will be concluded on Hanuman Jayanti followed by a ‘havan’ and ‘arti’. Devotees will hold a programme at Manshapurn Hanuman Temple in Alakhdham Nagar. Here, idol of lord Hanuman will be decorated and a ‘bhajan sandhya’ will be organised, followed by a mass feast.

Members of organising committee of Manshapurna Hanuman Temple, Mukesh Tatwal and Prakash Tallera, said the idol of lord Hanuman will be decorated beautifully and a recitation of Ramcharitmanas will also be done. A mass feast will also be organised at the temple, the organisers said. A group recitation of Sundarkand will be held at Shriram Chaitnya Balhanuman Temple at Shastri Nagar which will be followed by a maha-arti and mass feast.

A procession will be taken out from Baba Balhanuman Temple at Shri Mahakaleshwar temple premises. The organisers informed that the procession will be accompanied by a silver idol of Lord Hanuman and pageants. Gayatri Shaktipeeth will also celebrate Hanuman Jayanti festival with ‘rashtra raksha anushthan’ which will be performed by 108 devotees of the ‘shaktipeeth’. This information was provided by functionary of the organising committee, Devendra Kumar Shrivastava. At Jai Shriram Mahavir Hanuman Temple, a musical programme of hymns was organised on Friday. The organisers informed that on Saturday, a mass feast will be organised in temple premises at 7pm.

At Gumandev temple of Lord Hanuman at Piplinaka Road a maha-arti will be performed. Priest Chandan Guru said on Friday the idol of Lord Hanuman was sanctified with fruit juice. The temple has been beautifully decorated the priest said. In Jiwajirao Vyayamshala at Bhagsipura, Hanuman Jayanti celebration will be organised with a recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and maha-arti.