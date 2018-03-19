Ujjain: Host of celebration programme organised on onset of Vikram Samvat 2075

Ujjain: New Vikram Samvat 2075 was celebrated with full enthusiasm and joy on Sunday. The new Samvat was celebrated with Vedic rituals on banks of Kshipra– Ramghat and Duttakhada ghats – amid chanting of mantras by priests. ‘Suryadityastotra’ was also recited.

People present on the banks offered ‘ardhya’ to the Sun and greeted each other. During the occasion Vikramotsav celebration head Mohan Yadav, Anushthan Mandapam Jyotish Academy director Pt Shyamnarayan Vyas were present along with prominent persons of the city.

Akhand Vikram Jyoti flamed

Akhand Vikram Jyoti was ignited on Sunday at Triveni Sangrahalya in the presence of Prabhat Jha, Mohan Yadav, Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit were present with prominent persons of the city.

Mayor tilak on forehead of city dwellers

Mayor Meena Jonwal attended various programmes of Gudi Padva at greeting centres across the city and applied tilak on forehead of city dwellers. Ujjain Municipal Corporation had setup greeting centres at Mahakal Temple square, Gopal Mandir, Kanthal Square, Shaheed Park and Sindhi Colony. The mayor distributed leaves of Neem, jaggery (Gud) and dry coriander to people.

Vikram Nav samvatsar Calendar released

Shri Harsiddhi Bhakt Mandal organised Vikramaditya Smruti Samaroh and Nav Samvatsar meet. During the meet Dr Mahendra Pandya was felicitated by Varruchi Samman. Vikram Nav samvat calendar and Nav samvatsar smruti written by Vinod Joshi were also released. Energy minister Paraschandra Jain was the chief guest. Along with corporator Leela Verma and Mandal mentor Anandshankar Vyas, the minister garlanded the portrait of goddess Harsiddhi. Artists Indersingh Bais presented ‘Tal-vadya’ during the programme. The programme was conducted by Ramesh Dube and Kamlesh Tambi expressed gratitude.