Ujjain: Horse riding camp begins

Ujjain: A 30 day horse riding camp organised by Ujjain Horse Riding Club began on Tuesday. Beginners joining the camp will be given training of three trick walks, cater and trot, while the advanced rider will be given training in jumping and polo.

According to Club President Anil Jain, MLA Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated the camp by riding a horse. Senior social activist Sagar Chand Jain presided over the camp. Police Training School DSP Bhupinder Singh Rathore was the special guest.

National Player Sheikh M Uber, will provide training through five thorough bred horses. The timing of the camp will be 6 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 7 pm. Three to sixty year olds will be trained in the camp, which began at Kamal Sagar Palace on Indore Road.

Attempting to highlight the plight of the horses, Jain said there was a time when the horse was considered a vehicle of Gods and the favourite game of kings was horse riding. “These days horses lead a very miserable life. When they cannot participate in a race, they are shot. Therefore, we want to build a place where horses will be free to roam around and there will be no danger to their lives”, he added.