Ujjain: Hockey semi finals today at Kshirsagar ground

Ujjain: The two remaining quarter-final matches of Captain Roop Singh Gold Cup Hockey Tournament were played at Kshirsagar ground on fifth day of Atal Khel Mela on Sunday.

Member of Parliament Chintaman Malviya and Bharat Singh Kushwaha were chief guests. Tournament convener Rajshri Joshi and other officials welcomed the guest. First quarter-final was played between NCR Jhansi and Sports Academy Bhopal. Bhopal team won the match 1-0. It will now clash with WCR Jabalpur in the second semi-final on Monday.

The second quarter-final match played between EME Jalandhar and Artillery Nasik ended in a tie. Later, EME Jalandhar won the penalty shootout 3-1 and progressed into semi-final. It will clash with SAIL Rourkela for a place in finals on Monday.