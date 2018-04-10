Ujjain: Hindu nation sans Christians, Muslims is not RSS’ intention says Dattatreya Hosbale

Ujjain: RSS vice-president Dattatreya Hosbale has said the intentions of the RSS have been grossly misconstrued in the process of working towards the Hindu ideology. Speaking at a lecture series organized at Madhav Seva Nyas, in memory of Dr Hedgewar, he stated assumptions that the RSS wanted to create a Hindu nation in which there was no place for Hindus and Muslims was a huge misconception.

“The RSS is not merely an organization but rather a philosophy and life style. We have never decried a place in our country for other religions. Every national organization should work to bring glory to the nation in every possible way. A country is not known by the development of human beings, large buildings and physical amenities but by the nature of people living in it” he added.

Addressing the audience, Hosbale said lectures were not an instrument for intellectual entertainment, but rather acted as guiding stones for the society. He said, “Dr Hedgewar believed in doing things and wanted to work for the betterment of the nation till his last breath”. Rajesh Singh Kushwah was also amongst the key note speakers.

The programme began with a Krishna prayer presented by Arun Patidar and Narendra Mandoriya presented a devotional song. Vijay Kevaliya introduced the guests and Rajesh Sahu gave the welcome speech. Sant Rangnathacharya presided over the programme. Ram Bhawalkar conducted the programme and Ashok Sharma proposed the vote of thanks.