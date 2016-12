Ujjain: On the arrival of national head of Hindu Mahasabha Kamlesh Tiwari, the state unit took out a vehicle rally to welcome him.

Tiwari reached Pattneshwar Mahadev Temple at Agar Road, from where he went to Mahakaleshwar Temple with a vehicle rally via Koyala Fatak, Dewasgate, Indoregate, Gadapuliya, Chardham Mandir and Harsiddhi Mandir. He paid obeisance to lord Mahakal, informed Manish Chouhan.