Ujjain: Highway robbers’ gang busted, 4 held

Ujjain: In a joint operation Special Task Force (STF) and Ujjain police arrested four persons and claimed to have busted a gang of highway robbers. A vehicle and weapons were recovered from them.

According to a release, arrested robbers were identified as Sunil alias Sonu Shrivastava (34) of Berchha (Shajapur), Santosh Panchal (27) of Chandukhedi (Ujjain), Nafis Khan (23) of Makdon (Ujjain) and Shahrukh Khan (24). Acting on a tip-off, the joint team nabbed them from Ghonsla Chowpati while they were on way to Indore in a white colour Mahindra SUV.

During subsequent interrogation, they allegedly admitted to have stolen the vehicle from New Delhi and changed its registration plate. They used the vehicle to commit highway robberies. The police claimed that the arrested robbers confessed to have looted a truck laden with MDH Masale on New Delhi-Karnal Road. Besides, they also accepted to have robbed a truck laden with electronic goods.