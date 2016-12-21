Ujjain: Health officer to be showcaused

Ujjain: On account of non-redressal of complaints regarding cleanliness in time, commissioner Ashish Singh in strict manner told health officer Vivek Jain that this types of complaints should not be kept pending.

Miffed over the issue of pendency of complaints regarding cleanliness, Singh ordered additional commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan to issue a show cause notice to the health officer and if he does not change the style of working they a proposal for his suspension produce before him. Singh also discussed on various during TL meeting.