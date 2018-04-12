Ujjain: Health employees demand travel allowance

Ujjain: Health employees demanded payment of travel allowance (TA) to the CMHO, which has not been released for the past four years to employees working in the field, under many schemes of the government.

The New Bahuuddeshiya Swasthy Karmchari Sangh functionaries MR Mansoori and SP Ahirwar led employees group, met the CMHO and said not releasing TA had caused health employees severe financial loss, and hence the TA should be released on humanitarian grounds at the earliest.

District secretary Parmanand Katariya informed that a memorandum in connection with various demands of the health employees’ was handed over to the CMHO. Divisional secretary Sanjay Sisoudiya, SP Ahirwar, Neelam Dongre, Sunita Dharwal, Asha Dongre Sushma Tiwari, Hamid Khan, Rajkumari, Shakuntalal Koushal, Sangita Dhana, Shobha Shrivastava, Naveen Pande and Sanjay Puraiya were present.