Ujjain: Health director Arun Panda takes stock of situation at Charak Hospital

— By FPJ Bureau | Dec 20, 2016 10:51 am
central-health-director-arun-panda

 

Ujjain: Central health director Arun Panda reached the city from Delhi to take stock of Government Charak Maternity and Pediatrics Hospital here on Monday.

He also inspected the Cancer Unit of the hospital. Panda reached the District Hospital at 11am. Joint director, health Nidhi Vyas, CMO Pradip Vyas and civil surgeon Dr Malviya took him to Charak Hospital. Panda expressed surprise after finding seven of the ten lifts out of order there. At the Cancer Unit, Panda was told about scarcity of staff including doctors and nurses. He noted all the problems of the hospital.


