Ujjain: Hanuman Jayanti today, events galore in temples

Ujjain: A series of programmes are being organised in the Mahakal city on Tuesday to mark the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti (birth anniversary).

Feast, aarti at Ujadkheda Hanuman temple

Under the guidance of Ranchhoddas Maharaj, yagya-anushthan and abhishek ceremony will be conducted at Ujadkheda temple on the occasion of Hanuman jayanti on Tuesday. In the evening, the temple committee will host a grand feast for devotees.

Celebrations at Mayapati temple end with feast

Mayapati Hanuman temple located in the premises social justice department hosted a 3-day celebration on the occasion of Hanuman jayanti which concludes on Tuesday. Spokesman Ganesh Rai said the ‘Akhand-Ramayana’ was narrated in the temple on Monday. The Hanuman jayanti will begin with ‘aarti’ and ‘yagya’. A feast will be offered to devotees in the evening from 6 pm.

Mass recital of Hanuman Chalisa

Sri Manshapurna Hanuman temple, Alakhdham Nagar will host a mass recital of Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesday at 7 pm. Mukesh Tatwal and Prakash Tatlera informed that ‘mahaarti’, ‘gayatri deep yagya’ and a ‘bhajan’ performance by Lalit Kumar and Sanskriti Pagariya will also be held. Later, the deity will be offered a ‘Ma56-bhog’ and a grand feast will be organised for devotees . The ‘mahaarti’ will be attended by energy minister Paras Jain, member of parliament Chintamani Malviya, organising secretary Pradeep Joshi, Mohan Yadav, chairman of Ujjain Development Authority Jagdish Agrawal and district president of BJP, Iqbal Singh Gandhi amongst others. The main attraction of the celebrations will be scenes depicting Lord Hanuman flying 15 feet above the ground.

Tableaus to illustrate Ramayana

A grand procession will be held from Baba Bal Hanuman temple located on the premises of the Mahakaleshwar temple on the occasion of Hanuman jayanti on Tuesday. The main attraction will be tableaus illustrating stories of lord Ram and Hanuman. Pt Johny Shantu Guru said the 2-day celebrations were began on Monday with Akahnd-Ramayan and will concluded with the procession in the evening at 6:30 pm.

‘Sundarkand’ at Bal Hanuman temple

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, a mass musical recital of Sundarkand, ‘mahaarti’ and bhanjan evening will be conducted at Sriram Chaitanya Bal Hanuman temple at Shastrinagar park on Tuesday. Convener, Arjun Singh Rathore said the mahaarti will be held at 7:30 pm followed by a grand feast.

‘Mahahavan’ from 9 am

Veer Hanuman temple located at Rishinagar will host celebrations on the occasion of Hanuman jayanti on Tuesday. Spokesman Pt Mangaldas said ‘Mahahavan’ will begin at 9 am and feast will be held from 11-4 pm. The idol of the deity will be adorned attractively on the occasion and Sundarkand will be rendered at 7 pm.

5-day fest concludes

Celebrations on the occasion of Hanuman jayanti at Siddh Balajidham Baba Gumandev Hanuman temple that began 5 days ago will conclude on Tuesday with ‘yagya purnahuti’ and Prasad distribution. Pt Chandan Guru said the temple premises have been decorated with lights and flowers on the occasion.