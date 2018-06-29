Ujjain: Haj pilgrims to be vaccinated before spiritual journey

Ujjain: Threat of cholera and the recently found nipah virus is hovering over the Haj pilgrimage too. To protect devotees, the Saudi Arabian government has made Meningococcal Vaccine and Influenza vaccination compulsory.

Former corporators QutubFatemi and JavedQureshi met with the Madhya Pradesh Pharmacy Council president Om Jain here to make sure of proper arrangementsof vaccination, as thepilgrimage will begin in the month of July-August.

Fatemi asked toavail of these vaccines at Civil Hospital free-of-cost. Jain spoke with senior government officials and asked them to make sure that these vaccines would be made available free-of-cost to devotees. He informed that these vaccines will be available in hospitals soon. The chief medical officer sought the list of people going for Haj, Fatemi informed.