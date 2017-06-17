Ujjain: GRP, RPF remained alert for ‘rail roko’ by Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh

Ujjain: The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) maintained strict patrolling at railway tracks on Friday, following the ‘rail roko andolan’ call by the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh. Repeated patrolling by security agencies was seen around the railway tracks since morning.

TI Vipin Batham of GRP police said they had received information of a possible halting of trains by a group of farmers, though no untoward incident was reported. The Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh, had called for a ‘rail roko andolan’ across the country on Friday and the police force was deployed to restrict demonstrators. The district administration also deployed police on roads in the outskirts of the city for security purposes.