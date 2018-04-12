Ujjain: Grand foot march to mark Parshuram Jayanti

Is India emerging as aircraft repair hub? Last month, the government announced that it had appointed the consultancy firm EY as the transaction advisor for Air India’s…

The arithmetic of population logic A vote in the great state of Uttar Pradesh carries less weight in a general election than a vote in…

Cauvery dispute: Endless water Wars The Centre’s reluctance to set up a separate authority to distribute Cauvery waters among Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry…

India and Nepal on the same page again? The foreign ministry mandarins in South Block miscalculated hugely when India cold-shouldered K P Sharma Oli in the run-up to…