Ujjain: Grand foot march to mark Parshuram Jayanti
Ujjain: Regional meetings were organised in Sandipani Nagar, Dhancha Bhawan, Pushpanjali Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Indira Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, Nijatpura and Bhagsipura, to appeal to members of Brahmin community to participate in the foot march to be organised by Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj on April 18 on Parshuram Jayanti.
In the meetings, all members of Brahmin community were asked to enroll their children into a camp to teach them Vedic worship methods and rituals. This camp will be organised free of cost at Gopal Dham by the Brahmin Samaj from May 1, and will continue for one and a half months.
Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj president Pt Surendra Chaturvedi, general secretary Rameshwar Dubey, State Convenor Dinesh Tripathi, Anokhilal Sharma, Ramcharit Dubey, Ramgopal Sharma, Bar Association former president Vinay Ojha, Pranav Garg, Zone Officer Umashankar Mishra, Pravin Pandya, CP Joshi, corporator Vivek Udgir, Navin Pandya, Nisha Tripathi, Mamta Upadhyay, Rajkumar Dubey, Pravin Pandya, Kanhaiyalal Pandey, Rajkumar Pandey, Navin Vyas, Sanjay Upadhyay, Om Prakash Tripathi, Sanjay Tiwari, Madhusudan Sharma, Kaushal Prasad Tiwari, Anil Dikshit, Mukesh Dubey, Ankit Tiwari and several other men and women of the Brahmin community pledged to participate in the foot march and add to the grandeur of the whole rally.