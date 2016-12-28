Ujjain: Grand fair for fine arts lovers to begin today

Several reputed painters to be awarded

Ujjain: About 130 students of fine arts, 50 senior painters and art thinkers are expected to participate in the 4-day international arts festival, being organised by Kalavart Nyas.

Trust secretary Pawan Garwal and event convener Paridhi Kale said this year’s festival had been dedicated to the memories of city’s internationally acclaimed painter Pramod Ganpatye and veteran painters SH Raja, KG Subrahamanium and Shrikant Kolhe. Collector Sanket Bhondve will inaugurate the festival on Wednesday at a function at 5.30 pm at Anand Mangal Parisar, Udayan Marg. DHL Infrabulls International Pvt Ltd, Indore chairman Santosh Singh and Magadh Industries, Dewas managing director GL Sharma will be special invitees.

During the inaugural function, Guru Sandipani Rashtriya Kala Acharya Samman will be presented to Jayant Gajera (New Delhi), Rashtriya Kala Kautubh Samman to Siddharth Shingade (Mumbai, Rashtriya Vanaspati Samman to Vedprakash Bharadwaj (New Delhi), Rashtriya Vraddh Samanna to Hemant Mohod (Nagpur), and Rashtriya Kalaposhak Samman to Ramnik Jhaptiya (Surat). Likewise, senior painters ,SK Sahani (Delhi), Ramesh Paachpande (Mumbai), Dilip Kadam (Pune), Dipika Hazra (Ajmer), Hari Singh Bhati (Jodhpur), Ishwar Dayal (Chandigarh) and Yusuf (Bhopal) will be honoured with Rashtriya Swasti Samman for their exemplary contribution to arts.