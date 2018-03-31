Ujjain: Governor, LS Speaker launch video conference facility at DAVV

Indore: The much-awaited video conferencing facility of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya was inaugurated by governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan at School of Journalism and Mass Communication on Friday.

Using the facility, Patel and Mahajan spoke to IIM Indore and IIM Ahmadabad faculty members. The governor suggested that DAVV should tie-up with foreign universities for online lectures.

“If the facility is used properly, local students who cannot go abroad for higher studies will benefit through online lectures by foreign faculty members,” governor Anandiben Patel said. She asked DAVV to ensure that offshore universities are connected through the facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahajan suggested that students from colleges and schools should also be allowed to use the facility. She asked vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad to ensure that institutions in the city are connected to each other through video conferencing. SJMC head Jayant Sonwalkar said they are in talks with IIMs in Indore, Ahmadabad and IITs for tie-up facility.

DAVV synthetic track gets int’l certificate: The governor and Lok Sabha speaker inaugurated the newly constructed synthetic track at UTD campus of DAVV. On the occasion, vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said university’s synthetic track is of international standards for which a certificate has been received. The track has been built at cost of Rs 7 crore. Dhakad said university will not develop a national level hockey ground on UTD campus.