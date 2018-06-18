Ujjain: Governor invited for ISKCON’s Jagannath rath yatra on July 14

Ujjain: A delegation of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) met Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan, Bhopal and invited her as chief guest in Jagannath rath yatra on July 14. The delegation comprised ISKCON public relations in-charge Raghav Pandit Das, temple president Vrajendra Krishna Das and Vivek Mandloi. She accepted the invite but the final programme would be made available 15 days before the event.

Rath Yatra will be inaugurated by the governor on July 14 at 2 pm at Budhwariya Chowk after puja of the Lord and sweeping of the road by a cart with air-pneumatic operated 45 feet high flexible dome which can be easily lowered to a height of 20 feet.

The snan yatra which is a part of this festival will be taken out on June 28. The snan yatra festivity begins with Katha of Lord Jagannath followed by bathing ceremony of Jagannath, Baladev and Subhadra at ISKCON Temple Ujjain.