Ujjain: Government targets weaker section with ‘Saral Bijli Yojana’

Ujjain: The Government granted an electricity sop to allure workers and BPL families in the poll bound state by implementing ‘Saral Bijli Yojana’. The simple electricity bill scheme and the Chief Minister’s outstanding bill waiver scheme were inaugurated by the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company across the state on Tuesday.

In the city, the scheme was inaugurated in the chief hospitality of MLA Mohan Yadav in Vidyut Bhawan Complex, located at Maksi Road, Ujjain. Addressing the programme Yadav said this scheme of the government will be helpful to the financially weaker section of the society.

The workers registered in the Chief Minister’s Welfare Sambal Scheme will be eligible only for this scheme.He asked workers to get registered and take advantage of the scheme. The State Government is a sensitive government that works for the poor and for everyone he added.

In the simple electricity bill scheme, the workers registered under the Chief Minister’s Welfare Sambal Scheme will be provided free electricity connections without connection charges and monthly bills will be payable only Rs 200 per month. Under this scheme consumers will have to pay only actual dues, if the bill amount is less than 200 rupees and if the actual bill exceeds more than 200 rupees, the difference will be given in the form of subsidy by the State Government.

The chief engineer Kailash Shiva also addressed the programme. The welcome speech was delivered by superintending engineer Sanjay Jain who explained the scheme at length. The programme started with the State anthem, the beneficiaries and audience attending the inauguration programme also heard the speech of the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan aired from Bhopal, the venue of the main programme.

Santosh Yadav, Buddhi Prakash Soni, Kalawati Yadav, Rinku Belani, Rajshri Joshi, Karan Singh Anjana, Radheshyam Verma, Girish Shastri, Mangilal Kadel, corporators and other public representatives were present.