Ujjain: Government officials attacked by miners

Ujjain: In a disturbing incident, a dumper driver allegedly tried to trample the officials under the wheels of his truck while they were seizing dumpers and JCB machines involved in illegal mining.

Sources said, SDM Barnagar Avi Prasad was informed that illegal mining was going on at the cremation land in Bhaisolakhurd village. Prasad directed tehsildar Manohar Singh Verma to inspect the place but the miners fled the spot before he reached there.

Taking the matter seriously, Prasad himself reached the spot at night on Saturday with tehsildar Verma and a team of mining department. SDM Prasad seized the dumpers and a JCB machine even as the staff of miners ran away.

Prasad told The Free Press Journal that at the same time one more dumper loaded with stones was stopped by the team but the driver ignored them and sped on, almost running over the officials. However, the police succeeded in siezing the dumper (MP 13H 0401) and getting hold of driver Banesingh. He was produced in the court which granted him bail.