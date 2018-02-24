Ujjain: Diploma engineers will organise a ‘dharna’ on March 7 at the collectorate and hand over a memorandum to the collector in the name of Chief Minister Shivrajsingh Chouhan, to press for their demands.

District head of Engineers Association (MPDEA) Eng Mithilesh Trivedi, informed that the State head of the MPDEA Eng Devendrasingh Bhadouriya, visited the city on Thursday and addressed a meeting of diploma engineers. He said “I plan to visit all divisions of the State for the preparations of the agitation against the Government to fulfil our demands”.

The association of engineers demanded revision of salaries of sub-engineers from Rs 3200 to Rs 4800 and regularization of contractual diploma engineers, working under different schemes of the Government. The MPDEA is insisting on a 3 tier salary grade to sub-engineers. Two more demands of MPDEA regarding promotions of diploma engineers and reduction of work pressure on engineers by enhancing staff, department wise were made.

District head of the association Eng Mithilesh Trivedi stated that MPDEA has held agitations for its five demands in the recent past, but the Government had turned a deaf ear to all its demands. The association will restart its agitation and hold a ‘dharna’ in Bhopal on March 09 in which engineers of Ujjain division, will support MPDEA and participate in the agitation. The MPDEA will also take out a grand rally on March 16.