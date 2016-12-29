Ujjain: Goods worth Rs16 lakh gutted in fire at Muni Nagar

Ujjain: A fire on Tuesday night in a shop of bags near Muni Nagar also engulfed a restaurant adjacent to the shop. Firefighters after strenuous efforts controlled the fire by early Wednesday.

According to information, the fire started due to a short circuit and spread in Baba Bag House located at Mahakal Treasure Complex at Muni Nagar. The fire became massive and began to spread to another establishment adjacent to it. Goods at the both the shops were fully burnt.

Eight fire brigades were there with 20 firefighters to extinguish the fire. According to owner of Baba Bag Shop, goods worth Rs 15 lakh were gutted in to fire, while the adjacent shopkeeper estimated his damage up to Rs 90, 000.