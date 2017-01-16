Ujjain: Gang of thieves busted, five held

Ujjain: In a major breakthrough, police arrested five people and claimed to have solved several cases of thefts reported from different parts of the city in recent past.

Following a tip off to cyber cell CSP, Madhav Nagar, Satish Samadhiya, Cyber Team and TI, Madhav Nagar, MS Parmar arrested Vishal Parihar, son of Kishanlal Parihar and a resident of village Chak Lalon Lalitpur, Surendra alias Sindhi, son of Kailash Parihar and a resident of Mohangarh Tikamgarh, Vikram Parihar son of Kishanlal Parihar and resident of Chak Lalon Lalitpur, Rahul son of Rajju Chowkidar of village Teharifatak Lalitpur and Vikki alias Pavan son of Komal Singh Thakur of Nayapur while moving around Abhilasha Colony in a suspicious manner.

ASP Vijay Khatri told a press conference on Sunday that during subsequent interrogation the miscreants accepted to their involvement in several thefts reported from across the city. The police further said that 14 FIRs were filed under sections 547, 380, 327, 323, 294, 506, 34, 324 and 326 of the IPC against accused Surendra alias Sindhi with various police stations of Indore for thefts and other crimes. Similarly, an FIR was also filed against Vishal Pariha under sections 547 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code with Banganga police station while an FIR was filed against Vicky alias Pavan with Jiwajiganj police station under section 379 of the IPC.

The miscreants also led the police to recovery of stolen goods. The police seized LED TV, and ornaments stolen from a house at Police Line. Laptop, mobile phone and gas cylinder stolen from Jitendra Patre’s house in Saivihar Colony too was recovered. A music system and a helmet stolen from Saibag Colony too were recovered. The ASP said that the miscreants were being interrogated for further details.