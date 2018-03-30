Ujjain: Freeganj porch permit approved

Ujjain: Freeganj residents honoured and thanked MLA Dr Mohan Yadav for securing them the permit for building a porch along with the construction of house from Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC).

In the UMC, Yadav’s proposal was supported by the House including mayor Meena Jonwal, corporator Rajshri Joshi and Buddhiprakash Soni. UMC chairman Sonu Gehlot approved this proposal. Residents were overwhelmed by the approval of the proposal of porch and honoured Yadav in a felicitation programme organised at Vadtaldham in Freegunj.

Yadav said he was only fulfilling his duty of public service by following his party’s tagline “sabka saath sabka vikas”. He also said that it was the unanimous decision of the whole House. UMC former chairman Prakash Chittora said that Freegunj residents have been demanding this approval for years and it was Yadav’s effort that had finally borne fruit.

Former senior corporator Yashwant Patel, Jagdish Panchal, Mandal President Anand Singh Khichi, Anil Gupta, Harish Solanki, Chhotu Patel, Akash Tiwari, Rahul Upadhyay, Gyanesh Soni, Dr Vikas Nagar, Lalit Khandelwal, Chetan Patel, Santosh Soni, Ashok Chawla, Sidhumal Sukhwani, Vijay Patankar, Harvinder Singh Oberoi, Ashok Jain and Bhurelal Yadav were present at the programme.