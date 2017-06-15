Ujjain: Freeganj mandi CMC orders removal of encroachment

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Commissioner Ashish Singh inspected the Freeganj vegetable market and had encroachments removed in his presence. Concrete constructions, which had been built on sewers in the market blocking the cleaning operations, were removed. UMC staff cleaned the sewers during the visit.

He further ordered building of a boundary wall in the market for security reasons and instructed traders not to use any other place than their assigned shops. Zonal officers were ordered to get back into action and take timely actions against encroachments.

“Always ensure cleanliness in the market and remove construction from drains on regular basis,” he instructed. Zone president Buddhiprakash Soni, MIC member Radheshyam Verma, Rajshree Joshi, zonal officer Chandrakant Shukla and deputy commissioner Subodh Jain were present during the visit.