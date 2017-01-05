Ujjain: Four of family saved from drowning in Kshipra

Ujjain: Four persons of a family were rescued from drowning in Kshipra while taking holy dip at Dutt Akhara area on Wednesday morning. Swimmers and home guards deployed at the bank of the river rushed to the rescue act. According to information, all the four persons were of Jha family of Delhi and had come to the city for religious purpose. While taking the dip, one person Ramchandra slipped into deep waters and other three family members followed him to save him, even as none of them knew swimming. On seeing them in serious trouble, Vikki Kahar, Teja Kahar, Santosh Solanki and Kamal Kahar and a home guard dived into the river and saved them from drowning.