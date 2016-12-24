Ujjain: Foundation laid for jubilee tower, new hostel complex

Ujjain: Union minister for social justice and empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot, energy minister Paras Jain and minister of state for technical education (independent charge) Deepak Joshi laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new hostel complex and golden jubilee tower at the cost of Rs two crore to mark the formal beginning of the two-day golden jubilee celebrations of Ujjain Engineering College (UEC), here on Friday. About 500 former students of UEC are participating in the alumni meet.

Addressing the gathering, Gehlot said if Japan and China could attain highest degree of success, then why not India. “It’s high time to re-establish the pride of our country in the world and youths should own this responsibility…we can make India a developed country on the basis of patriotism and nationalism,” he added.

Joshi said UEC would soon be converted into a technical university. He also expressed happiness on making UEC the ‘happy college’ under ‘Anand Mantralaya’. He asked the students to link technology with the needs of rural areas. Jain, MLA Mohan Yadav and MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-chairman Pradeep Pandey also spoke at the event.

A message of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who was supposed to turn-up at the function but failed to do so, was also read out. Welcome address was delivered by principal Umesh Pendharkar. KN Vyas, Komal Bhutda, Pravin Vasishtha, Shobha Khanna and others garlanded the guests. Professors Sanjay Verma and Jagdish Palsania conducted the proceedings while Anjan Dwivedi proposed the vote of thanks.