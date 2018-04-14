Ujjain: Former MLA Rodmal Rathore’s vehicle set on fire

Ujjain: Former MLA from Tarana, Rodmal Rathore’s vehicle was set on fire on Thursday night. The vehicle was parked outside his house in Mahananda Nagar, when some unknown miscreants sprinkled petrol on the vehicle and set it on fire.

Within minutes the Scorpio as well as the sun shade turned to ashes. A similar incident had occurred on April 8, when some unknown miscreants vandalized the same Scorpio belonging to Rathore.

According to the CCTV footages, two masked men were seeb setting the vehicle on fire around 1.40 am on Thursday night. Rathore controlled the fire with the help of some neighbours. A second incident in one week has left the Rathore family terrorized. They even fear that the miscreants could attack family members anytime and also suspect that the miscreants could be same in both incidents.

DIG Raman Sing Sikarwar assured Rathore that he would be provided with two guards for the safety of the family and their property. On Friday morning, Nanakheda police staff reached Rathore’s house and inspected the CCTV footages.