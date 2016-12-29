Ujjain: Five veteran Congress leaders feted on 131st foundation day of party

Ujjain: Five veteran Congress leaders were felicitated at a programme organised by the District Congress Committee (DCC, urban and rural) at Rajeev Bhavan, Ksheer Sagar, to mark the occasion of 131st foundation year of the party on Wednesday.

Prior to it, the Congressmen assembled under the party’s flag and while saluting it pledged to work together to strengthen its base among the masses. Leaders Amritlal Amrit, Ramdayal Kuwal, Surendra Singh Sisodia, Manohar Bairagi and Gauri Shankar Verma were honoured for their contribution. DCC presidents Anant Narayan Meena (urban) and Jai Singh Darbar presented them shawl and sriphal.

Those present in the programme include Satya Narayan Pawar, Rajendra Bharati, Bharat Porwal, Rajendra Vasishtha, Mahesh Soni, Hafiz Qureshi, Arun Rochwani, Surendra Marmat, Sanjay Thakur, OP Lott, Vandana Mimrot, Maya Malviya, Vivek Yadav, Deepak Mahere and Purushottam Nagraj among others. Rajesh Singh Rana conducted the proceedings and Rajendra Rathore proposed the vote of thanks.

