Ujjain: First phase of pulse polio on January 29

Ujjain: Anti-polio vaccine will be administered on January 29. Although the country has been declared polio free but precautions are necessary to maintain the status quo. Hence, under pulse polio campaign, vaccine will be administered to children on January 29.

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pradeep Vyas, areas of the city have been earmarked for the drive and attention will paid to children of labourers and wanderers.

He further said that special teams will be sent to fair, Haat Bazaar, religious programmes, mass marriages or any other programme scheduled on January 29, to such places to administer vaccine to children. Dr Vyas said that labourers’ localities and slums will also be targeted.