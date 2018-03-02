Ujjain: First ‘holika dahan,’ ‘gulal Holi’ celebrated at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ujjain: The festival of Holi began from Thursday with the world’s first ‘holika dahan’ being held at Mahakaleshwar Temple. Likewise, the first Holi was ‘played’ with the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam. ‘Gulaal’ was offered to Lord Mahakal during the evening arti.

Priests and devotees also played Holi with gulaal and flowers with at Nandi mandapam and Ganpati mandapam. After the eveing arti, ‘holika’ built with dung cakes was worshipped and burnt by government priest Ghanshyam Sharma in front of the Omkareshwar Temple. The festival of ‘Dhulendi’ will be celebrated on Friday.

After burning the ‘holika’ at the Mahakaleshwar Temple premises, a Holi of flowers (phaag utsav) was also organised in the temple. Famous bhajan singer Harikishan Sabu sang bhajans after the evening arti as devotees played Holi with flowers.

Excitement prevailed in the city as residents waited to usher in the festival of Holi. Markets were abuzz with children buying water cannons and older people buying gulaal and other colors. Many youngsters and college students played Holi with each other after their college amd school ended.

In Sinhpuri, holika was build with 5000 dung cakes as per tradition and belief that King Bartahari himself came to play Holi over there. It was the biggest holika of the city. The holika here was burnt at 4 am on Friday after chanting mantras. Similarly, Holika was burnt at more than 100 places in the city.

Dry days announced

Collector-cum-district magistrate declared March 2 and 6 as dry days on account of Dhulendi and Rang Panchami festival, respectively. Accordingly, all country-made and foreign liquor as well as wine shops will remain closed till 3 pm on these days.

20 anti-social elements sent outside district

Collector-cum-district magistrate issued orders to extern 20 anti social elements from the boundaries of the district. The order was released as per the provision of Section 5 of the MP State Security Act, 1990. The order, which came into force from March 1, will remain in effect for a year.