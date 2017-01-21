Ujjain: First ever garland making competition organised at Mahakal temple

Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee organised ‘Pushp Vandana’ on the temple premises on Friday. Participants showcased their creations in different categories.

Participants started flocking the temple before the given time. The creative work with flowers was presented in the categories like jumbo garland, artistic garland, flower rangoli, flower series work and more. More than 25 visually impaired children also participated in the event. They put their artistic ideas beautifully and displayed their creative talent which left the attendees mesmerised. In the evening jury members examined the creative works, and announced the names of the winners. The winners were awarded cash prize by the committee. Suraj Kewat, Shri Krishna Pushp Bhandar, Raj Pushp Bhandar, Chandrajeet Singh, Ajay Parmar, Antar Singh won the first prizes in different categories.

Visually impaired Fatima Shaikh made flower Shivling and bagged the first prize in ‘divyang’ category. Union minister for social justice and empowerment Thavar Chandra Gehlot inaugurated the event. In his address he praised the efforts of the city administration to organise such an event, which allowed artists to display their creative ideas with flowers. On the occasion, the minister also praised the administration for its work for the specially-abled. The department will also provide facilities to the elderly over age 60. Hearing machines, eyeglasses, dentures will be provided to the needy. Now the department has set up 21 categories under which Divyang people will be given facilities.

In the second edition of the event, the prize money would be increased to Rs 5,000, Gehlot said. He also praised the Anand-Vibhag being set up by the MP government. Energy minister Paras Jain, collector Sanket Bhondve and municipal speaker Sonu Gehlot were also present at the event.