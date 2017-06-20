Ujjain: FIR to be filed against bribe seekers: collector

Ujjain: Collector Sanket Bhondve has ordered FIR against government employees demanding bribe. He made the announcement in timeline meeting on Monday. District heads of all government officers have been ordered to prevent their employees from demanding money to discharge their duties and added that in case of failure FIR would be lodged and strict action would be initiated against the guilty.

Collector said that Chief Minister recently inspected houses built under ‘pradhan mantri aawas yojana’. Hence, officials must be attentive about social security pension, pradhan mantra aawas yojana and solving cases registered with chief minister helpline number, as he is likely to make a surprise inspection soon. He also ordered officials concerned to release 3rd installment of Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana by June 30.