Ujjain: Finance company staff looted in broad daylight

Ujjain: Employees of a finance company were looted in broad day light, at Ekta Nagar road, when three miscreants on a Pulsar bike, robbed them of Rs 6,06,530. The victims were beaten up severely with iron rods before the robbers snatched the bag containing cash before fleeing the spot.

Neelganga police station authorities said Sanjay Malviya (26), resident of 58, Swastik Nagar accompanied by one more employee were on their way to HDFC bank to deposit the cash when the incident took place at around 3.30 pm.

ASP (crime) Rajesh Sahay, along with other officers reached the spot and spoke to residents on the situation. Talking to Free Press TI, OP Aheer said an FIR had been lodged against unknown miscreants under Section 394 of the Indian Penal Code. The police have already started investigations. Available CCTV footages are also being examined to obtain clues about the robbers.