Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#RahulGandhi
Home / Ujjain / Ujjain: Final rites of WWII veteran held

Ujjain: Final rites of WWII veteran held

— By FP News Service | Jan 05, 2017 07:33 am
FOLLOW US:

Ujjain: The final rites of warrant officer of Air Force PV Devshikhamani were performed on Wednesday with full rituals. Many religious and prominent people participated. The cremation occurred at Neelganga Crematory.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK