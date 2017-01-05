Ujjain: Final rites of WWII veteran held

Arunachal politics a game of musical chairs In these times when defection of less than one-third of the legislators of a party stands outlawed under the Anti-Defection…

Bengaluru police failed to curb rowdies in time It is unfortunate indeed that Bengaluru, which was an oasis of tranquillity and of well-managed law and order in yesteryears,…

Will Italy be next to quit Euro-zone? The third largest economy in EU is on its economic knees. Plagued with anaemic growth, unemployment, corruption and frightening crisis…

The demon in demonetisation The entire burden of the 2017 assembly elections has been placed on the PM's Atlas-like shoulders. Is that fair? Should…