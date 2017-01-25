Ujjain: Final rehearsal for Republic Day function held

Ujjain: The final rehearsal of the parade and programmes to be held on Republic Day were done at Dussehra Maidan here on Tuesday morning.

District Police, Special Armed Forces, Home Guards, Border Security Force, cadets of Scouts and Guides, Forest Police, Traffic Police and fire fighters participated in the rehearsal. On Jan 26, the students of Takshshila School, Carmel Convent, Manovikas Vidyalaya and Dhanmandi HS School will present their programmes and for the purpose they also rehearsed on Tuesday. St Mary’s Convent School and Maharajwada HS school students will also present their programmes related to exercise and yoga, on R-Day.

Joint collector Sujan Singh Rawat inspected the parade as a dummy guest. The programmes of Republic Day will also be celebrated at block and village level where the tri-colour will be unfurled.

On this occasion all the government buildings will be decorated with luminous lighting. According to information, the programmes will be announced at 8.43am. SP, DIG and IG will be accosted by the parade and chief guest energy minister Paras Jain will unfurl the national flag at 9.00 am. Afterward, Jain will deliver his speech which will be followed by harsh fire of the police and national anthem, following which cultural programmes will start.